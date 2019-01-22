91st Academy Awards nominations list

Los Angeles, Jan 22 (PTI) Complete Oscar nominations list Best Picture"Black Panther""BlacKkKlansman""Bohemian Rhapsody""The Favourite""Green Book""Roma""A Star Is Born""Vice"Best ActressYalitza Aparicio, "Roma"Glenn Close, "The Wife"Olivia Colman, "The Favourite"Lady Gaga, "A Star Is Born"Melissa McCarthy, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"Best Actress in a Supporting RoleAmy Adams, "Vice"Marina de Tavira, "Roma"Regina King, "If Beale Street Could Talk"Emma Stone, "The Favourite"Rachel Weisz, "The Favourite"Best ActorChristian Bale, "Vice"Bradley Cooper, "A Star Is Born"Willem Dafoe, "At Eternitys Gate"Rami Malek, "Bohemian Rhapsody"Viggo Mortensen, "Green Book"Best Actor in a Supporting RoleMahershala Ali, "Green Book"Adam Driver, "BlacKkKlansman"Sam Elliott, "A Star Is Born"Richard E. Grant, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"Sam Rockwell, "Vice"Best DirectorSpike Lee, "BlacKkKlansman"Pawel Pawlikowski, "Cold War"Yorgos Lanthimos, "The Favourite"Alfonso CuarOn, "Roma"Adam McKay, "Vice"Best Original Screenplay"The Favourite" (Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara)"First Reformed" (Paul Schrader)"Green Book" (Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly)"Roma" (Alfonso Cuarn)"Vice" (Adam McKay)Best Adapted Screenplay"The Ballad of Buster Scruggs" (Joel Coen & Ethan Coen)"BlacKkKlansman" (Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee)"Can You Ever Forgive Me?" (Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty)"If Beale Street Could Talk" (Barry Jenkins)"A Star Is Born" (Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters)Best CinematographyLukasz Zal, "Cold WarRobbie Ryan, "The Favourite"Caleb Deschanel, "Never Look Away"Alfonso Cuaron, "Roma"Matthew Libatique, "A Star Is Born"Best Production Design"Black Panther""The Favourite""First Man""Mary Poppins Returns""Roma"Best Costume DesignMary Zophres, "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs"Ruth Carter, "Black Panther"Sandy Powell, "The Favourite"Sandy Powell, "Mary Poppins Returns"Alexandra Byrne, "Mary Queen of Scots"Best Makeup and Hairstyling"Border" (Gran Lundstrm and Pamela Goldammer)"Mary Queen of Scots" (Jenny Shircore, Marc Pilcher and Jessica Brooks)"Vice" (Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia DeHaney)Best Original ScoreLudwig Goransson, "Black Panther"Terence Blanchard, "BlacKkKlansman"Nicholas Britell, "If Beale Street Could Talk"Alexandre Desplat, "Isle of Dogs"Marc Shaiman, "Mary Poppins Returns"Best Original SongAll the Stars, Black PantherIll Fight, RBGThe Place Where Lost Things Go, Mary Poppins ReturnsShallow, A Star Is BornWhen a Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs Best Film Editing"BlacKkKlansman""Bohemian Rhapsody""The Favourite""Green Book""Vice"Best Sound Editing"Black Panther""Bohemian Rhapsody""First Man""A Quiet Place""Roma"Best Sound Mixing"Black Panther""Bohemian Rhapsody""First Man"""Roma""A Star Is Born"Best Visual Effects"Avengers: Infinity War""Christopher Robin""First Man""Ready Player One""Solo: A Star Wars Story"Best Animated Feature Film"Incredibles 2""Isle of Dogs""Mirai""Ralph Breaks the Internet""Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"Best Foreign-Language Film"Capernaum""Cold War""Never Look Away""Roma""Shoplifters"Best Documentary Feature"Free Solo""Hale County This Morning, This Evening""Minding the Gap""Of Fathers and Sons""RBG"Best Documentary Short Subject"Black Sheep""End Game""Lifeboat""A Night at the Garden""Period. End of Sentence"Best Animated Short Film"Animal Behaviour""Bao""Late Afternoon""One Small Step""Weekends"Best Live-Action Short Film"Detainment""Fauve""Marguerite""Mother""Skin" SHDSHD