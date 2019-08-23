96 police personnel chosen for prestigious HM's medal for excellence in investigation

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) As many as 96 police personnel from across the country have been chosen for the prestigious 'Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation' for 2019, officials said on Friday.Of the total 96 awardees announced by the Home Ministry, 15 are from the CBI, 11 from Maharashtra Police, 10 from Uttar Pradesh Police, nine from Kerala Police, eight from Madhya Pradesh Police, six each from Delhi Police and Karnataka Police, and the remaining from the other states/UT and Central Investigating Agencies.These include 13 women police officers.The medal was constituted in 2018 with the objective to promote high professional standards of investigation of crime and to recognise such excellence in investigation by investigating officers. PTI CPS TDSTDS