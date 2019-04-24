scorecardresearch
97 teachers found absent from duty in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar, Apr 24 (PTI) As many as 97 schoolteachers were found absent from duty during surprise checks in the district, officials said Wednesday. District Magistrate (DM) Ajay Shanker Pandey told reporters that 35 officials were asked to conduct the surprise checks. They raided a number of schools in the district on Tuesday. Departmental action will be initiated against the erring teachers, the DM sad. PTI CORR RDK RDK ANBANB

