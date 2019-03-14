A 40-year-old unemployed man commits suicide in outer Delhi

New Delhi, March 14 (PTI) An unemployed 40-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his licensed pistol at his house in outer north Delhi's Narela, police said Thursday. The incident took place on Tuesday night. The unemployed man was identified as Pratap, who used to work as a security guard. "For the last 3-4 years, he had been unemployed and in depression," Gaurav Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) said. On Tuesday night, he committed suicide by shooting himself with his licensed pistol, the police said adding no suicide note was recovered. They said Pratap often told his family members that he would kill himself. He was addicted to alcohol and apparently was drunk at the time of incident. police added. PTI AMP AMP TDSTDS