A 55-year-old man found killed in Phagwara

Phagwara, Nov 8 (PTI) A 55-year-old man was found dead Thursday in a field of Bhullarai village near here, police said.Phagwara Superintendent of Police Mandeep Singh Gill said the deceased was identified as Nirmal Kumar, a resident of local Moti Bazaar and a tailor by profession.The body was sent to Phagwara Civil Hospital for autopsy, said Gill. He said Kumar's brother Madan Lal told police that the victim was in the habit of drinking and had been missing since last night. He also told police that he suspected his brother had been murdered, said Gill, adding that the police have registered a case of murder and investigating it.