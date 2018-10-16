(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) The trio to compete with each other as a part of TLCs new show The Calling Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)A blogger, ex-techie and a banker will vie for Indias best job - a one-year travel scholarship from Indias leading lifestyle channel TLC. The three courageous contestants - Lifestyle blogger Atmaj Vyas, ex-techie Gaurav Sajjanhar and banker Preethi Parthasarathy - have been selected from thousands of entries received for TLCs one-year travel scholarship. The trio displayed strong desire to quit their routine job and live life they have aspired to they are worthy winners to be the face TLCs forthcoming show The Calling which premiers this Friday, October 19, 2018 at 20:00 hrs. As the face of The Calling, the 3 contestants will get an opportunity to discover unexplored locations, experience life and explore themselves while they immediately fly across the country to cities such as Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Meghalaya, Assam and Andaman. In each city, the contestants will get 1000 miles for all the tasks they win. At the end of the show, one with the highest miles will win the scholarship from TLC.The Calling has garnered huge traction from marquee advertisers. The on-air broadcast of the show is Co-presented by Airtel and Co-powered by Sony. Bata, Phillips, Bose and Levis have come on board as an associate sponsors.TLC one-year travel scholarship winner will get a once in a life time opportunity to pack his/her bags and spend the next 12 months exploring the unexplored parts of the country vlogging for TLCs social assets.Zulfia Waris, Vice President - Premium & Digital Networks, Discovery Communications India, We were extremely delighted with the response to the scholarship, people entering anything other than singing, dancing and acting competitions is heartening. It truly did make us believe that the tide has turned, and people dont want to be stuck in 9 to 5 jobs. There is more to life than constantly listening to your mind, once in a while give your heart a chance and you may surprise yourself by answering your calling. Excited winners shared their experienceAtmaj Vyas, the lifestyle blogger, said, It is surreal, part scary as well. TLC wanted me to drop everything with 48 hours notice. I had to decide for my calling and I'm glad I did it! I can't wait for people to discover just how amazing our country is through our eyes. Buckle up cause it's going to be one helluva journey! Excited banker, Preethi Parthasarathy, said, I am looking forward to experience the crazy diversity of our country, and participate in challenges which I never thought Id do. Never thought Id be on TV doing something I love, but hey, here I am. Lifes full of surprises and I am so glad to be a part of The Calling. Ex-techie and Voice over artist now Gaurav Sajjanhar adds, The Calling is an experience that is designed to shake up our lives and expand our horizons, and that's exactly what it has done to me. It is surreal to actually be on a TV show and experience being filmed all the time. The calling premieres on 19th October Onwards at 8 PM every Friday on TLC and on the YouTube channel Rise by TLC About TLCTLC is an in-home getaway for aspirational viewers who want to experience the best the world has to offer. Providing an extensive mix of programming on travel, cuisine, makeover, fashion, relationship, design and music, it encourages viewers to make the most of their time and live the most rewarding and exciting lives. Travel experts share insiders secrets of the worlds most fascinating destinations; celebrated chefs and restaurateurs prepare delectable cuisines; lifestyle personalities reveal their techniques for making body, hair, homes and lives more attractive and wandering cameras uncover the coveted lives of the rich and famous. Image 1: The Calling Contestants - Preethi, Atmaj and Gaurav Image 2: The Calling Contestants - Preethi, Atmaj and Gaurav PWRPWR