A chapter ends in socialist thinking with George Fernandes' death: Uttarakhand CM

Dehradun, Jan 29 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat Tuesday expressed heartfelt condolences over the demise of former Defence Minister George Fernandes, saying a chapter of socialist thinking had ended with his death. "A chapter of socialist thinking has ended with the demise of George Fernandes. It is an irreparable loss for the country," Rawat said. Praying for peace to the departed soul, Rawate commiserated with the bereaved family describing the former defence minister as a grassroot leader who fought for the rights of labourers.