A K Rath assumes charge as Bhial Steel Plant CEO

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Arun Kumar Rath, CEO of SAIL's Durgapur Steel Plant, Thursday took charge as the new CEO of Bhilai Steel plant, two days after a major fire accident at the SAIL unit which has so far claimed 13 lives.Rath has replaced M Ravi who was removed Wednesday following the accident.An explosion took place at the state-owned steel maker Steel Authority of India Limited's (SAIL) Bhilai plant in Durg district of Chhattisgarh Tuesday."Operations have resumed and A K Rath has taken over as the new CEO of our plant in Bhilai," M C Agarwal, Executive Director (Corporate Affairs), Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) told PTI.Expressing anguish at the loss of lives in the blast, Union Steel Minister who reached the site Wednesday removed the plant CEO M Ravi with immediate effect and suspended General Manager (safety department) T Pandya Raja and DeputyGeneral Manager (energy department) Naveen Kumar.The Centre has announced a compensation of Rs 30 lakh each to the families of workers who lost their lives in the blast.The families of the deceased will also get a statutory compensation between Rs 33 lakh and Rs 90 lakh. PTI ABI MKJ