A P Maheshwari appointed MHA Special Secretary, to look after internal security

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Senior IPS officer A P Maheshwari was on Tuesday appointed as Special Secretary (Internal Security) in the Home Ministry, according to an official order.Maheshwari, a 1984 batch IPS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, has been appointed to the post up to the date of his superannuation, i.e. February 28, 2021, the Personnel Ministry said in the order.He has been appointed in place of Rina Mitra, who superannuated on January 31.Maheshwari is at present Director General in Bureau of Police Research and Development.The crucial Internal Security division in the Home Ministry deals with police, law and order, besides analysing threats emerging from terrorists and Maoists, among others. PTI AKV SOMSOM