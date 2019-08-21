A Power-packed OPPO Reno2 to Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Processor and the Advanced VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge Technology

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OPPO, a leading global smartphone brand that has been known for pushing the envelope when it comes to innovation, is geared up to unveil its all new Reno2, which boasts of the latest Snapdragon 730G octa-core processor to maximize the overall smartphone performance. The power-packed processor will have a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) to capture much faster images while utilizing the Ultra Dark Mode and Bokeh Mode.Paired with 8GB RAM along with 256GB storage, the 730G octa-core processor in Reno2 will ensure a powerful gaming experience along with an on-device AI and an intuitive image capture. Gamers will get a fierce edge with the anti-cheat extensions, optimized Wi-fi and 25% faster graphic rendering in comparison to the previous version. OPPO is focused towards creating a smooth gaming experience for all the consumers. Reno2 will have the newly upgraded Game Boost 3.0 which comprises of Frame Boost and Touch Boost. While the frame boost 2.0 will allocate resources to avoid the consumption of too much power and the heating of the phone, the touch Boost 2.0 will assess touch events and accelerates response time accordingly. Additionally, the True HDR10 Gaming Support allows maximum display resolution, making the Reno2 a visual treat while gaming. The Link Boost features helps in utilizing Wi-Fi and 4G signals simultaneously even when the Wi-Fi network signals are weak. The device also features Game Assistant, which will turn off the notification while gaming.To ensure long hours of intense gaming, the device will house a massive 4000mAh battery, which will be supported with VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 with Type-C charging cable to ensure super-fast charge.The design of OPPO smartphones are always in sync with the demand of the users and OPPO Reno2 adheres to it. Taking a cue of the design from its predecessor, which was highly appreciated for its aesthetic looks, the Reno2 strives to take forward the legacy. The Reno2 will boast of full screen borderless design, creating space and hierarchy with spatial margins. The back of the phone is constructed from a single piece of 3D curved glass that adorns the Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It is not only sturdy and durable but is also rounded to provide a strong grip. Further, smartphones boasts of a 6.55" AMOLED Panoramic screen with 20:9 aspect ratio, 93.1% Screen to Body ratio. The Reno2 will come equipped with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection and will have an in-display fingerprint unlock 3.0 which will have the latest G3 optical sensor fingerprint unlocking technology.The phone will be available in two exciting colors - Ocean Blue and Luminous Black. Both the colors will be inspired from the mesmerizing beauty of nature and the concept of Twilight Mist.About OPPOOPPO is a leading global smartphone brand, dedicated to providing products infused with art and innovative technology. Based on the brand elements of young, trend-setting and beauty, OPPO brings consumers superior experience of digital life through internet-optimized products that offerbest in class services. The brand started the era of Selfie beautification and has set itself apart by introducing the motorized rotating camera, the Ultra HD feature, 5x Dual Camera Zoom technology. OPPO's Selfie Expert F series launched in 2016 drove a Selfie trend in the smartphone industry. In 2017, OPPO was ranked as the number 4 smartphone brand globally, according to IDC.With more than 200 million consumers, OPPO's business has covered 40 countries and regions with 400,000 stores and has 4 R&D centers worldwide, providing excellent smartphone photography experienceyoung people around the world. In 2018, with the launch of Find X, OPPO introduced panoramic arc design with a screen ratio of 93.8%, the largest screen-to-body ratio in the mobile phone market today. In addition to this, OPPO recently introduced SuperVOOC flash charging technology with the launch of R17 PRO and strengthened its commitment to India by setting up an R&D center in Hyderabad with a focus on enhancing the smartphone ecosystem in India. PWRPWR