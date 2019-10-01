A R Rahman to perform live at the Busan International Film Festival

Mumbai, Oct 1 (PTI) Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman is set to perform live at the Busan International Film Festival 2019.Rahman, whose debut production "99 Songs" will be screened at the film festival on October 9, will be treating the audience to a glimpse of his musical love story in the form of a live performance. "I am delighted to be a part of this amazing gathering of film enthusiasts and have the screening of our labour of love at BIFF. The film's music is very special and so integral to its story that I feel compelled to introduce it to audiences at this very special event before the screening. "I'm looking forward to bringing them this celebration of cinema and music and can't wait for the reactions," the music director said in a statement. Directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy, the film also marks Rahman's debut as a writer. The movie is described as a sensual story about art and self-discovery of a struggling singer who wants to be a successful music composer.It features Ehan Bhat, Edilsy Varghese and Tenzin Dalha in lead roles.Lisa Ray, Manisha Koirala, composer-drummer Ranjit Barot, and Indian Ocean's Rahul Ram will be seen in supporting roles.Presented by Jio Studios, the film is produced by Rahman's banner YM Movies and co-produced by Ideal Entertainment. PTI SHDSHD