A very critical, crucial step in space: Former ISRO chairman

Hyderabad, Mar 27 (PTI) Former ISRO chairman K Kasturirangan said he was proud that the country successfully demonstrated anti-satellite missile capability and termed it a crucial step in the space."All I can say is it's a very, very great event," Kasturirangan told PTI Wednesday."And we are all proud that we have taken the next step in the space, a very critical, crucial and probably a very difficult step to have taken successfully," he said.In an unprecedented broadcast to the nation on television, radio and social media, Modi on Wednesday announced that India had demonstrated anti-satellite missile capability by shooting down a live satellite. He described it as a rare achievement that puts the country in an exclusive club of space super powers."India has successfully tested the Anti-Satellite (ASAT) Missile. Congratulations to everyone on the success of #MissionShakti," the prime minister tweeted later.He said the action was not directed against any country and the satellite was a pre-determined target orbiting at an altitude of 300 km