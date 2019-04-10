A woman and her two accomplices arrested for killing her neighbour in Rohini

New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested three people, including a 25-year-old woman, for allegedly robbing her neighbour and then strangling her in Rohini's Sector-16 area, officials said Wednesday.The accused have been identified as Sumit Kumar (22), Vikas Kumar (25), residents of Vijay Vihar and Ruby (name changed), they said.According to Joy Tirkey, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), on Monday at around 1:30 pm, one Geeta Saxena, a resident of Sector-16 in Rohini was found dead at her home. She was strangulated with her scarf.The house was found ransacked. Some cash and jewellery were found missing and the entry seemed friendly. Gold ornaments of the deceased were also missing, the DCP said.During investigation, police got a tip-off on Tuesday about Sumit and Vikas.A trap was laid and both the accused were arrested from Sector-24 in Rohini on Tuesday evening.Ruby was also arrested on Wednesday morning, they said.Their interrogation revealed that Ruby had told Sumit she was in dire need of money. She also told him about Saxena who had spent a lot of money on her daughter's wedding recently, Tirkey said.They planned to rob Saxena as she mostly stayed alone at her flat during the day time. Her husband, an auto driver, returned home only at night and her two sons used to live some place else, he said.Sumit roped in his friends Vikas and Ashu for the job. The plan was that Ruby would visit Saxena and soon Sumit, Aashu and Vikas would follow her after getting a missed called from Ruby, he added.On Monday at around 12 pm, when the gang struck, Saxena was busy cleaning her house. They threatened her and asked her to keep quiet and hand over all her valuables, police said.When Saxena resisted, all four of them strangled her with her scarf.Thereafter, they removed the gold rings, bangles and a chain that she was wearing and fled with jewellery and whatever cash they could find in the house, the DCP said.Some of the looted jewellery and Rs 7,000 was recovered from them, police said, adding efforts are being made to apprehend Aashu. PTI NIT NIT TDSTDS