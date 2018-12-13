scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

A year after Doklam stand-off, soldiers of India China seen dancing together

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) A year after the armies of India and China were locked in a standoff at Doklam, soldiers of the two countries were seen chanting, linking arms and dancing in the backdrop of a joint military drill in a video released by the Indian Army. The armies of the two sides resumed their annual military drill 'Hand in Hand' on December 10 and it will continue until December 23 at Chengdu in China."Ex #HandInHand2018. 'Bole So Nihal Sat Sri Akal'. Troops of #IndianArmy & #ChineseArmy sharing lighter moments after practicing gruesome Battle Obstacle Course. #Synergy #Interoperability #UnitedNations @SpokespersonMoD @PIB_India," the Army tweeted. Last year, the two sides were locked in a standoff at Doklam leading to tensions between the two sides. PTI PR AAR

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos