A year after Doklam stand-off, soldiers of India China seen dancing together

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) A year after the armies of India and China were locked in a standoff at Doklam, soldiers of the two countries were seen chanting, linking arms and dancing in the backdrop of a joint military drill in a video released by the Indian Army. The armies of the two sides resumed their annual military drill 'Hand in Hand' on December 10 and it will continue until December 23 at Chengdu in China."Ex #HandInHand2018. 'Bole So Nihal Sat Sri Akal'. Troops of #IndianArmy & #ChineseArmy sharing lighter moments after practicing gruesome Battle Obstacle Course. #Synergy #Interoperability #UnitedNations @SpokespersonMoD @PIB_India," the Army tweeted. Last year, the two sides were locked in a standoff at Doklam leading to tensions between the two sides. PTI PR AAR