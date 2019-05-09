Aam Aadmi Party a 'sinking ship', says BJP's Vijender Gupta

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party is a "sinking ship" as Delhiites and even its legislators have lost trust in party's leadership, senior Delhi BJP leader Vijender Gupta said.Gupta, the Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, claimed there is currently a fight between the AAP and the Congress for number 2 in the May 12 Lok Sabha elections.He alleged that the Arvind Kejriwal dispensation was not allowing implementation of the Modi government's various schemes, including Ayushman Bharat Yojana, depriving people of welfare programmes."Their (AAP) MLAs are feeling suffocated in the party because they are not getting due respects. Their (AAP leadership) actions do not match with their words that is the reason AAP MLAs have started leaving party."The people of Delhi and AAP MLAs have lost trust in them. AAP is a sinking ship," Gupta told PTI in an interview.Earlier this month, AAP MLAs Devinder Singh Sehrawat and Anil Bajpai quit the party and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.Slamming Kejriwal over the issue of regularisation of unauthorised colonies, Gupta, who is an MLA from Rohini, alleged the Kejriwal government is "misleading" the people of Delhi."The Delhi government was supposed to complete fixing boundaries of unauthorised colonies, but it has not initiated the process."Now, they have sought two more years to do the same... The Delhi government has failed to fulfill responsibility. They are misleading Delhiites on this issue," he said.Referring to failure of alliance talks between the Congress and the AAP in Delhi, the BJP leader said both parties have been "exposed".The AAP and the Congress were "desperate" to firm up an alliance and with this they were exposed, he said, claiming the two parties are enemies as their vote bank is almost same."People have seen their nervousness before contesting elections that's why they wanted alliance. After failing to form an alliance, the Congress and the AAP are now fighting for the number 2 in this election," he said.When asked about AAP's claim to ensure full statehood to Delhi, if voted to power, Gupta said, "People are enjoying this as people already know them. "What did Kejriwal do when AAP had won 67 out of 70 seats in the 2015 assembly election? They have irresponsible behaviour. Kejriwal's credibility has drastically fallen," he alleged.In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, the BJP had emerged victorious in all the seven seats in Delhi with party securing over 46 per cent vote share. The Congress got 15 per cent while the AAP had got nearly 33 per cent of votes polled. PTI BUN DPB