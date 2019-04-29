Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas among first Bollywood celebrities to cast vote

Mumbai, Apr 29 (PTI) Bollywood stars Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rekha, Madhuri Dixit Nene and R Madhavan stepped out early morning to exercise their right to vote for Lok Sabha Election 2019, here Monday. Maharashtra is polling in on 17 seats in the fourth phase of the general election. In Mumbai alone, voting is on in six seats. Besides Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have also gone to polls. Among the early voters were Priyanka, Priya Dutt, Lara Dutta, Aamir, who came along with wife Kiran Rao. Posting on Twitter a selfie showing her inked finger, Priyanka wrote, "This is the moment that matters.... Every vote is a voice that counts. #LokSabhaElections2019."While Madhuri tweeted, "Voting is our right, let's use it wisely! The future of our country is in our hands. Let's do our duty and #VoteForIndia." Like Priyanka, she also accompanied her tweet with a selfie, showing her inked finger.Actor Urmila Matondkar, who recently joined Congress and is contesting from the North constituency of the city, was also among the first ones to cast her vote. Madhavan posted on Twitter a picture of himself and his wife after casting their votes. Actor Amrita Rao, who came to cast her vote at a booth in Mahim, told PTI that "voting is important for everyone irrespective of their status.""It is a duty of every citizen who wants betterment of the country and its people. However being a celebrity you do carry the power to influence and if my voting can influence even one more person to get out if the house and vote I shall be more than satisfied," she added.Other Bollywood celebrities, who have voted so far, include, Rahul Bose, Kunal Kohli and Ravi Kishan. PTI JUR SHDSHD