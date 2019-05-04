Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' to release on Christmas 2020

Mumbai, May 4 (PTI) Superstar Aamir Khan's next "Laal Singh Chaddha" will hit the theatres on Christmas 2020, Viacom18 Studios announced on Saturday. The film, produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom18 Motion Pictures, is a Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 classic "Forrest Gump". "Secret Superstar" helmer Advait Chandan is directing the film from a script by actor-writer Atul Kulkarni. Aamir, 54, had announced the project on his birthday in March. The actor, whose last film "Thugs of Hindostan" did not perform well at the box office, said he would be losing around 20 kgs for his role in "Laal Singh Chaddha". The actor had also revealed that he would be sporting a turban for some segments of the film. The movie is expected to go on floors in October. PTI SHDSHD