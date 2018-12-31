Aamir Khans 'Thugs of Hindostan' flops in China

By KJM Verma Beijing, Dec 31 (PTI) Aamir Khans "Thugs of Hindostan" failed to impress Chinese audiences with poor opening on Friday which will be his first flop in the Chinese market after a string of box office hits.This is first movie that failed to click in China after the massive success of his previous films "3 Idiots", "Dangal" and "Secret Superstars" which won him massive revenues besides a huge fan following."Thugs of Hindostan" raked 10.74 million yuan (USD1.56 million) at the box office and according to Chinese movie ticketing platform Maoyan, the movie is estimated to get in only 96.1 million yuan, possibly the worst of Aamirs movie performances in China, sate run Global Times reported this weekend."Thugs" had performed miserably at the Indian box office too and the makers had hoped Aamir's popularity in China will help the film pull through but that did not happen, the report said.Aamir, who is known as Mi Shu or Uncle Mi in China, had produced a special Chinese edition. He had also promote the film for almost two weeks before the release by visiting a number of key cities including Guangzhou, Xian, Nanjing and Shanghai. PTI KJV BKBK