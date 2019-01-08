A&A Business Consulting Celebrates Entrepreneurs Day, Reaches Out to 100 MSME for Conducting Employee Development Program

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, January 7, 2019/PRNewswire/ --In recognition of the contribution of the MSME sector towards the growth of the country, A&A Business Consulting Celebrated Entrepreneurs' Day on 5th January. A&A Business Consulting is a frontrunner in the MSME consulting space across the country. MSME business owners across India celebrated the Entrepreneurs' Day along with their employees. As a gesture of goodwill, A&A's team of trainers and consultants conducted a training on 'professionalism at workplace' at the offices of more than a 100 companies from various industries such as textile, pharmaceutical, automotive, engineering and food to name a few. The training sessions covered approximately 3,000 employees at MSME companies based in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Indore, Ludhiana, Hyderabad, Raipur and Delhi. The mega events were based around the theme 'catalyzing a cultural shift at workplaces'.Every year, A&A Business Consulting encourages entrepreneurs to observe 5th January as Entrepreneurs' Day as a recognition of their efforts and valuable contribution towards the nation's commerce and economy. During the course of the day, the entire workforce takes pledge to work in a unified direction in alignment with the company's vision.Commenting on the impact MSMEs create, Chairman of A&A Business Consulting, Mr. Pravin Daryani said, "MSMEs create employment for 120 million people in India, which is more than the total population of Germany, Malaysia and Singapore combined. They contribute 38% of the overall GDP of India (approximately Rs. 54,450 crore) which is more than the total GDPs of Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka put together. MSMEs are progressive because they are already walking on the path of progress. We want to make them realize their might and how they can influence commerce, economy and the entire ecosystem. Entrepreneurs' Day celebrates their existence."In the past decade, India has seen a burgeoning increase in the number of businesses, and a paradigm shift in people's attitude towards business. The MSMEs, although largely unorganized, form an indispensable part of the country's business landscape. They need immediate recognition from the populace that has benefitted much from their business activities.About A&A Business Consulting A&A Business Consulting (AABC) is India's leading consulting company for Small and Medium Enterprises. Founded in 2009, AABC has completed 1500 full-fledged consulting projects assisting businesses achieve organised growth. We have presence in 7 states across India with a network of 18000+ SMEs. At AABC, our vision is to assist individuals and organizations to GROW. Remaining rooted to our vision, we completed assisting 1239 businesses grow financially in March 2018. We are working towards our next mission of assisting 2020 businesses grow financially by 31st March 2020. We can foresee the change we want to bring in the SME sector in India. We want to craft the financial destinies of millions of SMEs by assisting them grow in an organized way.For more information, visit: https://www.aaconsulting.co.in/.Source: A&A Business Consulting PWRPWR