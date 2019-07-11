Aankhen Producer Gaurang Doshi Looks to Enter the Digital Scene

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the recent news of producer Gaurang Doshi of 'Aankhen' fame helming soon to be announced mega projects, according to sources the producer will be jumping on the digital bandwagon like many other Bollywood big-wigs. Gaurang has always been hungry for innovation and doing things out of the box. He is seriously intrigued by the kind of cutting edge content on the web scene today and is seriously looking to create an offering for digital audiences. Making a mark in the industry in a short span, Gaurang Doshi's claim to fame has been big budget blockbusters, disruptive storytelling, innovative marketing of movies (where he created a CD rom game 3 Blind Men for Aankhen) and his keen eye for good stories and hands on involvement in a project from start to finish. His vision is to create a larger impact rather than a one off project and reach out to multi-million screens out there through for his upcoming endeavor. Doshi's focus will be content primarily and to invest in the best resources to create unforgettable stories. Back in the 2000's where star power was looked at as a guarantee for a film's success, Doshi took risks on stories he believed in and convinced A-listers to play parts which were not their usual fare. It would be interesting to see what he has in store for the digital space. Securing the Limca Book Of Records title four times, Gaurang Doshi has worked with superstars including Amitabh Bachchan (Aankhen, Deewaar: Let's Bring Our Heroes Home), Akshay Kumar (Aankhen), Sanjay Dutt (Deewaar: Let's Bring Our Heroes Home) and Akshaye Khanna (Deewaar: Let's Bring Our Heroes Home) to name a few. He will be announcing his projects later in 2019 as he gears up to make his comeback in the industry. About Gaurang Doshi Gaurang Doshi is a renowned name in the Bollywood Industry, who has given the audience movies like 'Aankhen', 'Deewaar' and 'Sandstorm'. PWRPWR