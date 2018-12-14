AAP accuses BJP, Cong of 'belittling' Delhi Assembly on its silver jubilee

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) The ruling AAP Friday lashed out at the opposition Congress and BJP, accusing them of making "petty-minded" attempts to "belittle" the Delhi Assembly on its silver jubilee, after the two parties decided to boycott a function scheduled on December 15 to mark the occasion.Chief spokesperson of the AAP Saurabh Bhardwaj alleged that President Ram Nath Kovind declined an invitation sent to him to attend the function."The Speaker was not given an appointment to meet him (President)," he charged.Later, L K Advani's name was considered as he was the chairman of the Delhi Metropolitan Council which preceded the Legislative Assembly, Bhardwaj said."He was invited respectfully and he gave his assent in writing. His name was printed on the invitation cards. Then he declined. Is this etiquette ?" he said in a statement.Advani had excused himself from attending the function citing personal reasons.The Delhi Assembly is holding the function to mark the 25th anniversary of its first sitting on December 14, 1993.Bhardwaj accused the BJP and Congress of adopting "cheap tactics" and making "loaded political statements" about a non-political commemorative event.He also alleged that Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi, who was associated with the Delhi Assembly, was also invited for the function but he declined after a written acceptance."At this juncture, it is important to place on record the petty-minded attempts by some political forces to belittle the successful evolution of the Delhi Legislative Assembly," Bhardwaj said in a statement.The Delhi unit of the BJP and Congress Thursday went public with their decision of boycotting the function.Hitting out the two parties, Bhardwaj said the silver jubilee of Delhi Assembly's first sitting is a matter of pride for the people of Delhi.Referring to Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken, the chief AAP spokesperson said, "Some leaders who have been rendered politically irrelevant by voters of Delhi are falsely claiming to have been elected as youngest MLAs, rendering unsolicited advice to the current speaker."Maken, claiming to be the youngest MLA and speaker of the Delhi Assembly, had said that the current speaker should have formed an all-party committee to hold the silver jubilee function.Bhardwaj also lashed out at BJP's Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta, saying the Assembly speaker should consider whether Gupta was "worthy" of holding the post of Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly as he was giving "factually incorrect" statements."These two parties (the BJP and Congress), through their proxies, left no stone unturned in defaming the Delhi Assembly through falsehoods," he alleged.Gupta had said BJP MLAs will boycott the function and accused the ruling AAP of throwing democratic values, the Constitution and Delhi Assembly Rules at wind during its four years in power. PTI VIT NSD