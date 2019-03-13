AAP and BJP engage in a tug of war on twitter over the issue of full statehood for Delhi

New Delhi, March 13(PTI) The ruling AAP and the BJP engaged in a tug of war on Twitter on Wednesday, with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia questioning the saffron party why it failed to keep its electoral promise of granting full statehood to Delhi. In a series of tweets in Hindi, Sisodia argued with Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana, who challenged the deputy chief minister for a public debate on the issue of full statehood for Delhi.Naming his father, former Delhi Chief Minister Madan Lal Khurana, AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal also slammed Khurana and claimed that he was "speaking against his father who had martyred for full statehood to Delhi."A furious Khurana also challenged Kejriwal for an open debate if he had "courage" to face his questions. Sisodia asked Khurana, why Delhi was deprived of full statehood despite BJP promising it in its election manifesto."Harish Khurana ji what I understand was also comprehended by late Madan Lal Khurana Sahab, but its sad that you have still not understood the anti-Delhi politics of Modi ji. Do not betray Delhi...just tell if Delhi should have full statehood or not ?" Sisodia tweeted.Khurana replied by saying issues are solved through discussion and added many departments that did not come under Delhi government came under it due to his father's talks with the Centre."You are crying over what you do not have. You could have done much with what you have. The powers of Delhi government were known when you came to power. "Excuses are being made because promises were not fulfilled. Why you did not demand full statehood before election time?" Khurana hit back at Sisodia. He also challenged Sisodia for a public debate at a place and time of his choice over the issues of AAP government's achievements and full statehood.Sisodia, however, did not accept the challenge and sought to corner Khurana over his party's promise of full statehood."We can discuss the issues one by one here (Twitter)...I am raising the first issue..what did your government do on full statehood promised by you (BJP) in 2014 manifesto," Sisodia asked Khurana, pointing over 1.7 million Twitter users who were following their debate.Khurana replied back saying Sisodia was avoiding a public debate on the issue because he had no answers for his questions.The two leaders also sparred accusing each other for not taking initiatives for full statehood to Delhi.Khurana asked Sisodia about process for achieving full statehood."Brother, your party promised full statehood in its manifesto. People voted believing in Modi's manifesto....you (BJP) formed the government. Now, you are asking me about process of a promise made by you," Sisodia replied.The ruling AAP is campaigning for Lok Sabha polls in Delhi, by aggressively raising the issue of full statehood. The AAP leadership including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Sisodia, and others burnt copies of BJP's 2014 manifesto at the party office on Wednesday. PTI VIT VIT TDSTDSTDS