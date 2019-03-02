AAP announces candidates for six out of seven seats in Delhi for LS polls

(Eds: Adding further details) New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) Ending months of speculation regarding an alliance with the Congress for the upcoming general elections, the Aam Aadmi Party Saturday declared its candidates for Lok Sabha six seats in Delhi and accused the grand old party of turning down its proposal for a tie-up.While announcing the names of party candidates in the six seats, Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai, however, hinted that a window was still open for firming up an alliance as the party believed that there should be single opposition candidate against the BJP in every seat for the upcoming polls.The six candidates were earlier appointed as the party's in-charges for the parliamentary constituencies in the national capital.AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the party's seventh candidate will be announced soon."Congratulations and best wishes. Seventh candidate will be announced soon. Delhiites will have full statehood this time," he tweeted.Addressing a press conference here, Rai announced AAP leader Atishi as candidate from east Delhi, Guggan Singh from northwest Delhi, Raghav Chadha from south, Dilip Pandey from northeast, Pankaj Gupta from Chandni Chowk and Brijesh Goyal from New Delhi seat.The candidate for west Delhi will be announced soon, he said.During a meeting of 'mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) leaders at NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence last month, Congress president Rahul Gandhi had refused a proposal for a tie-up between his party and the AAP citing opposition from the grand old party's Delhi unit leaders, Rai claimed.The Delhi Congress, in its meeting on Friday, which was attended by its president Sheila Dikshit, had decided to convey to the party high command that it was against any alliance with the AAP in Delhi."We wanted an alliance, but the official communication from Gandhi and Dikshit refusing alliance with the AAP led us to declare our candidates," Rai said.However, to a question on whether the AAP will reconsider the option of an alliance, Rai said, "We will watch future situation.""We want one candidate of the opposition against the BJP in the elections, not only in Delhi but in other states also," he said.Earlier, Kejriwal had said that he wanted an alliance but was tired of convincing the Congress for it. He had warned that the BJP would again win all the seven seats in Delhi if there was no alliance between the AAP and the Congress in the national capital. PTI VIT PLB SLB NSD