AAP, BJP indulge in blame game over killing of Moti Nagar businessman

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) The AAP and the BJP traded allegations on Tuesday over the brutal killing of a businessman in Moti Nagar after he objected to eve-teasing with his daughter, with the former saying the incident should not be given a "religious colour".BJPs Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta questioned the Kejriwal government why it was "silent" on the incident."Will they speak only if they see some political advantage in reacting or they do not want to react as the accused belong to a particular community and it will adversely affect their vote bank," Gupta charged.Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanded that police take the "strongest" action against the guilty.AAP's Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh condemned the attack, saying "political forces" should not give a religious colour to the incident."It was an unfortunate incident which should not be mixed with religion. Some fringe groups are trying to give the incident a religious angle but that is unacceptable," he said.Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari termed the incident "heartbreaking" and demanded speedy justice and adequate compensation to the victim's family.The 52-year-old businessman was stabbed to death allegedly for objecting to lewd comments made by some boys on his daughter in West Delhi's Moti Nagar area early Sunday. His 19-year-old son was also critically injured in the incident in connection with which two accused have been arrested by police."All of us should condemn it and demand stern action against the guilty persons and the the members of society should not remain mute spectators over such incidents," Tiwari said.Gupta charged that the Kejriwal government is "responsible" for such "heinous incidents" taking place in Delhi, asking what happened to its promise of installing CCTV cameras across the city.Singh said if the Delhi police fails to probe the incident properly, AAP leaders, including CM Kejriwal, will protest against it.Girish Soni, AAP MLA from Madipur constituency which includes Moti Nagar area, blamed BJP and RSS for trying to give a "religious colour" to the incident.