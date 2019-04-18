AAP candidate Balbir Singh Jakhar's affidavit found 'incomplete' by poll officer

(Eds: With fresh inputs) New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) AAP's West Delhi candidate Balbir Singh Jakhar's affidavit was found to be incomplete by the district election office Thursday, which sent him a notice. Jakhar, who is making his electoral debut, was among the 36 candidates who filed their nominations Thursday for the Lok Sabha polls.He has declared movable and immovable assets worth over Rs 3.28 crore. An advocate, Jakhar, has shown an income of Rs 9,78,458 in his last year's income tax return, while his wife, Anju Jakhar, a government servant, has shown an income of Rs 15,23,293 during the same period, according to the affidavit. He has declared movable assets worth Rs 1,85,25,444.05 which include deposits and cash possessed by him, his wife and his dependents.The AAP candidate has immovable assets worth Rs 1,22,50,000, including an inherited agricultural land in Mitraun village here worth Rs one crore, the affidavit said. Jakhar has also filed an income tax return of Rs 2,58,243 as part of Hindu Unidivided Family (HUF) beneficiary, it said.He has no criminal cases pending against him, the affidavit said. Jakhar, who completed his LLB from Chaudhary Charan Singh University in Meerut, has liabilities of Rs 41,61,197.85 which include car loans and loans from private entities and individuals.His affidavit, however, was found to be incomplete by the district election officer of west district who stated that the row on income tax dues was missing.However, when contacted, Jakhar told PTI, "We had downloaded the format of the affidavit from the Election Commission Of India website. There is some problem in the sequence of the columns and the row on income tax dues, which are not in proper sequence. I will be filing the revised affidavit on April 22."After filing his nomination, Jakhar said, "I want to serve the people of Delhi and work for the people of west Delhi. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and our Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have been working for the welfare of people."Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai, who accompanied Jakhar, said, "On April 20, our candidates from Chandni Chowk, east and north west Delhi will be filing nominations and on April 22, party candidates from north east, south and New Delhi constituencies will file the nominations." Before filing the nomination, Jakhar also held a road show which commenced from Najafgarh and ended at the office of the returning officer in west district in Rajouri Garden. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia accompanied him during the road show. PTI SLB PLB SRY