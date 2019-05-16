AAP condemns Pragya Thakur's Godse remark, questions BJP's silence

New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) The AAP Thursday hit out at Pragya Thakur, the BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Bhopal, for calling Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse a "patriot", and asked why the BJP leadership is silent on it. In a statement, the Aam Aadmi Party strongly condemned Thakur's remark and accused the BJP of "destroying the country beyond repair". The party said all democratic-minded countrymen need to understand this "danger" before it is too late. "Entire country is in a state of shock at the latest statement of terror accused BJP Pragya Thakur praising Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi. Who could have ever imagined that Indians would ever hear Godse being praised by a mainstream political party and that too India's ruling party," it said. "We want to know why top BJP leadership is silent? Why are they not expelling her from the party and apologising to the nation?" the party said in the statement. Earlier in the day, Malegaon blast accused Thakur termed Godse a "patriot". "Nathuram Godse was a deshbhakt (patriot), he is and will remain a deshbhakt. Those calling him a terrorist should instead look at themselves. They will be given a befitting reply in this election," the controversial leader said in Agar Malwa in Madhya Pradesh while attending a roadshow. PTI UZM SNESNE