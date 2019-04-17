AAP, Cong alliance talks called off following disagreement over tie-up in Haryana: Sanjay Singh

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) The talks of an alliance between the AAP and the Congress have been called off after the grand old party refused a tie-up in Haryana, senior party leader Sanjay Singh said on Wednesday.Singh said he held talks with senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and PC Chacko and proposed an alliance of 6:3:1 in Haryana."Congress has refused to form an alliance in Haryana. We were ready to give three seats to Congress in Delhi," he said.He said the AAP will go ahead and fight the elections on its own now."There can be no talks on alliance anymore and we are going to go ahead on our own," he told reporters. "We were ready to give up on Chandigarh but Congress still did not agree and we cannot form an alliance just in Delhi," he added. PTI UZM AG TDSTDS