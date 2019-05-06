AAP convened meeting of Imams, asked them to canvas for it: Vijay Goel

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Union minister and BJP leader Vijay Goel Monday alleged the AAP convened a meeting of over 300 Imams in the Chandni Chowk area and asked them to campaign for the party as its government had raised their salaries.He claimed the meeting took place on Saturday and was attended by Delhi minister Imran Hussain, and AAP MLAs Amnatuallah Khan and Asim Ahmed."The party told the Imams that its government had hiked their salary and therefore, they should campaign in its favour. Later, a team of the Election Commission and the Delhi Police raided the place of the meeting and collected evidence. I have also got a video clip as proof," he claimed."This is the reason people are deserting the AAP. Kejriwal has moved away from the agenda of development and full statehood for Delhi and is resorting to the politics of slaps and religion," Goel said attacking the Delhi chief minister.Goel said Kejriwal got slapped after AAP East Delhi candidate Atishi Marlena asked people to "beat up the public representatives who do not work". "The Naxalites, who can't even get a vote in Delhi... The AAP is facilitating the entry of such people, like Jignesh Mevani and Kanhaiya Kumar, into politics," he said. Mevani is a lawmaker in Gujarat and represents the Vadgam Assembly Constituency, while Kanhaiya is contesting the Lok Sabha election as a CPI candidate from Begusarai. PTI GVS TIRTIR