AAP dharna outside EC office conspiracy to obstruct probe for misleading voters: BJP

New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) The BJP Thursday slammed the AAP's protest outside the Election Commission office here, saying the sit-in was aimed at obstructing police investigation into phone calls made allegedly by the ruling party to "mislead" voters.The BJP also lodged a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi against the Aam Aadmi Party alleging it was "harassing" voters in the national capital through phone calls claiming their names were deleted by the BJP from the voters' list, but Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal got them added back.Earlier in the day, AAP workers led by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia sat on a protest outside the EC office alleging "politically motivated and illegal" raids were being conducted on a call centre hired by the party to make people aware that their names had been deleted from voters' lists."By staging a dharna on the occasion of Republic Day in 2014, Arvind Kejriwal had indicated he has little respect for the Constitution. But today for the purpose of obstructing the investigation against the call centres set up by his party, he has proved that they do not trust the constitutional institutions," Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari charged.Tiwari claimed the AAP was using call centres to make phone calls and mislead voters. "Our information is that data used for making phone calls has been sourced by the party from different departments of its government in Delhi," he charged.Also, a BJP delegation led by the Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta met the CEO (Delhi) and lodged complaint against the AAP charging "violation" of model code of conduct. "The model code of conduct is being violated by the AAP by harassing and misleading Delhi voters about deletion of their names by the BJP and addition by the AAP," Gupta said.The AAP protest is a "conspiracy" to build pressure on the poll panel and the Delhi Police which is investigating the complaint against it, he said.