AAP didn't fulfil 96 per cent promises made in 2015: BJP-affiliated think tank

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Less than a fortnight before Delhi votes for its seven Lok Sabha seats, a BJP-affiliated think tank Tuesday claimed the AAP has not delivered on 67 of the 70 promises made ahead of 2015 Assembly elections, and alleged the party is raising full statehood demand to hide its failures.Full statehood for Delhi is the Aam Aadmi Party's central plank for this Lok Sabha polls.Public Policy Research Centre's Director Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, who is also a BJP vice-president, termed the 2015 AAP manifesto "a tale of betrayal" and alleged the Arvind Kejriwal-led party, which presented itself as party for change by ridiculing others, hampered the cause of democratic reforms in the national capital.Releasing the review report on the implementation of the AAP's 2015 manifesto, Sahasrabuddhe claimed, "The AAP dispensation failed to deliver on 67 out of the 70 promises it made before assembly elections and mislead people on the other three promises such as One Rank One Pension (OROP) which are out of its purview."On AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's demand for full statehood, Sahasrabuddhe said, "It is merely an excuse for not fulfilling his responsibilities."If Kejriwal was serious about the subject, he should have build consensus on this issue by taking the Opposition into a confidence and approached the country's top leadership such as the prime minister, he added. The think tank's another director Sumeet Bhasin alleged that work has started on only five per cent of the schools whereas the AAP government claims to have build 500 schools.It disbursed loans to negligible number of students in the national capital and 50 per cent of vacancies for teaching staff remain unfilled, he claimed.The BJP-affiliated think tank's report also questioned the AAP's government claim of reducing electricity bills by half alleging that minimum bill and fixed charges have increased in last four years and at the same time Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) audit report has also not been made public. PTI JTR JTR NSDNSD