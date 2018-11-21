AAP disapproves of Bharti's behaviour: Party spokesperson

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) disapproved of its MLA Somnath Bharti's alleged behaviour towards a woman journalist after he was booked Wednesday on charges of hurling abuses at her. "Somnath Bharti should not have talked the way he did on television," AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said. An FIR against the AAP MLA was lodged on the complaint of the woman journalist of a private TV news channel, who accused him of calling her names and asking her to "become a prostitute". Denying the allegations, Bharti, however, threatened to file a defamation case against both the news channel and its anchor. He said he had joined the TV show over phone to discuss the attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday, but the video was being presented with manipulation. "I will file a defamation case against both the news anchor as well as the channel," Bharti told PTI. PTI VIT TDS SMN