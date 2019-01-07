AAP distributing pamphlets to mobilise voters on basis of religion: BJP

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) The BJP's Delhi unit Monday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of spreading rumours against it ahead of Lok Sabha polls by distributing pamphlets to mobilise voters on the basis of religion. Senior AAP leader Atishi dismissed the charge, saying it was a general pamphlet that was being distributed to warn voters against a "conspiracy" by the BJP-RSS to wean away voters from the AAP and shift votes to the Congress.BJP's Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta said pamphlets were distributed outside mosques on Friday last charging the BJP and RSS with conspiring to shift votes to the Congress from the AAP."Activity of this nature establishes the nervousness of AAP. In place of going to public with its works in Delhi during four years in government, it is asking for votes in the name of religion," he charged. Atishi, who is the AAP in-charge of East Delhi parliamentary constituency, said the pamphlets were distributed everywhere to expose how RSS and BJP workers were informally encouraging people to vote for the Congress, instead of the AAP. The pamphlets in Hindi and Urdu warned voters to be wary of the RSS-BJP "ploy" through which they wanted to shift votes from the AAP to the Congress so that BJP candidates win the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. PTI VIT SMN