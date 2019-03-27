AAP exploring options over rejection of Noida LS candidate's nomination

Noida (UP), Mar 27 (PTI) AAP leader Shweta Sharma, whose nomination for the Lok Sabha election from Gautam Buddh Nagar has been rejected, Wednesday said that she was exploring remedial options and discussing the matter with party leaders.Sharma's nomination was rejected by district poll officials Tuesday for failing to have her nomination proposed by ten supporters, a legal must for candidates of political outfits not recognised as a national or state party."We are thinking of options and will let you know about the decision, she told PTI over phone, adding she was in a meeting in Delhi over the issue. Meanwhile, AAP's Noida unit spokesperson Sanjeev Nigam alleged the poll officials were under "some pressure" and the ruling BJP had got scared of Sharma's nomination, whose candidature was announced Sunday.He said Sharma had reached the district collectorate's office to file her papers on March 25, the last day for nomination, in time, but only five people along with her were allowed to enter the district collectorate office at 3 pm."Since it was the last day, several other independent candidates were also there and her turn came only around 5e or 6 pm when she was told that 10 proposers were required," said Nigam."But the officials there had not allowed entry of more than five persons with any candidate, hence others including myself, were waiting outside, Nigam said."The poll officials later told her to come to the collectorate at 11 am on March 26, the day of scrutiny," he said."We reached there with the requisite number of proposers. We were told to come back at 1.30 pm but at 1.30 pm, we were told that they cannot accept her nomination, he said."Don't know under what pressure and whose pressure they declined to accept our papers," he alleged.Nigam, also the AAP's media in-charge for Gautam Buddh Nagar, said he agreed with the poll officials that AAP was not a recognised party, but they were denied justice."The administration worked under pressure of the ruling party and denied us the chance. We did not get justice, he alleged. Nigam added that the local team was taking up the matter with the AAP leaders in Delhi and with the party's UP in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh.Whatever they decide, we will follow that, he said, adding the party was also considering legal options and talking to lawyers over the matter," he said.Besides Sharma's, the nomination of seven others were cancelled on Tuesday. The voting for the Gautam Buddh Nagar Lok Sabha seat will held on April 11.Sharma was one of the only three candidates fielded by AAP for Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh. The other two candidates are from Aligarh and Saharanpur. PTI KIS RAXRAX