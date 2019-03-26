AAP failed to fulfil its pre-poll promises: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Hitting out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh Tuesday said the AAP government has "failed" to fulfil its pre-poll promises and asserted that it cannot form the government every time by fooling the people. Addressing the party's 'Vijay Sankalp Sabha' in northeast Delhi parliamentary constituency, Singh said the Narendra Modi dispensation always does what it says.Hours after Singh's comments, Kejriwal hit back at the Home Minister, saying he should not not be "lying like his boss". "Hamari kathni aur karni mein antar nahi hota hai. (There is no difference between what we say and what we do). Four-and-a-half years ago, AAP leaders had made big promises. They promised to make Delhi the most beautiful city in five years. "They had promised to give Delhiites facilities which they had been deprived of and had even promised a government that would be impeccable and corruption free. But everybody knows what is the truth of the Aam Aadmi Party," Singh said.He accused the AAP government of preparing a weak draft of Lokpal bill and trying to get it passed in the Vidhan Sabha."You (AAP) had also made an internal Lokpal for the party for your leaders but that internal Lokpal Admiral L Ramdas was insulted and ousted from the party. "They (AAP) claim to do clean politics. They can form a government by fooling the public once but not every time," he said.He also asked people whether they had received free water since the AAP had promised 20,000 litres of free water before coming to power."Promises were made that 20 new colleges and 500 new schools will be opened. How many schools and colleges have been opened in northeast Delhi. "You had promised that if you were elected you would install CCTVs all around the city for women's safety. But had Manoj Tiwari not tried, there would have been no CCTVs here. I want to question how many CCTVs has the AAP installed," Singh asked.He also questioned the Chief Minister how much funds have been used from the Nirbhaya fund for women's safety and how many toilets had been constructed in slum areas. He also asked whether there are CCTV cameras in cluster buses and DTC buses."Even a minister accused of sexual harassment had to leave his post but the party did not remove him," he added. Hours after Singh addressed the gathering, Kejriwal in a tweet said Singh should not be "lying like his boss". The Narendra Modi government ensured that Delhi did not get CCTVs for three years and Deputy Chief Minister Manish and his cabinet colleague Satyendar Jain had to go on a hunger strike to get the proposal approved. "Modji ensured that Delhi did not get CCTVs for three years. Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain went on a hunger strike and ensured that the CCTV proposal was approved. Modi government is sitting on Delhi's Lokpal for the last four years. Delhi is getting free water," Kejriwal posted on Twitter. PTI NIT SLB SLB TDSTDS