AAP falsely claiming credit for expediting regularisation of unauthorised colonies: Delhi BJP

New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari Friday alleged that the AAP government is falsely claiming credit for expediting regularisation of unauthorised colonies in the national capital and accused it of delaying the work on this front instead."The chief minister yesterday said the Centre has agreed to the Delhi government's proposal for regularisation of 1,797 unauthorised colonies in the city and Purvanchalis will be its biggest beneficiaries as around 10 million people will be given ownership rights of their houses," Tiwari said in a press conference."The reality is that the AAP government has been delaying the work on this front. The work on regularisation of unauthorised colonies has been speeded up after a panel headed by the Lt Governor handed over its report to the Union housing and urban affairs minister. Now, there is no scope for the Kejriwal government to stall it," the Delhi BJP chief said.Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Thursday announced that residents of unauthorised colonies in Delhi will soon have ownership rights of their houses and claimed that the Centre has agreed to the AAP government's proposal in this regard.Following this, both the ruling AAP and the BJP sought to bag credits for expediting the work, with Tiwari crediting Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri for his efforts to provide ownership rights to the residents of unauthorised colonies in Delhi. He had said the BJP's Delhi unit with the help of the Centre will give a "gift" to the residents of unauthorised colonies before the Assembly election in the national capital early next year.