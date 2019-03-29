AAP files complaint with EC against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for violating poll code

New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) The AAP Friday filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that his reference to the Armed Forces in a recent interview was in violation of the model code of conduct ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. In a letter to the Election Commission, the AAP legal cell alleged that the Prime Minister talked about Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured by Pakistan, during the interview to obtain political gains.The AAP said that the EC has given specific instructions for not using photographs of defence personnel and also asked parties not to make any reference to the Armed Forces during the political campaign, doing which would be seen as a violation of the poll code. "Using his (Abhinandan) name in an interview with an intention to obtain political gain is a complete violation of the model code of conduct," the AAP alleged in the letter.Abhinandan was captured by the Pakistani Army on February 27 after his MiG-21 Bison jet was shot down in a dogfight with Pakistani jets during an aerial combat. He downed an F-16 fighter of Pakistan before his plane was hit.The AAP urged the Election Commission to take cognisance of the said violation of the poll code by the highest public functionary of the country - the prime minister himself and take appropriate action as per laws, the letter said. The party also quoted the official Twitter handle of the BJP which posted Modi's quotes related to the Armed Forces. Reacting to this, Delhi BJP spokesperson Ashok Goel said,"BJP thinks national security should be an issue in the elections and no violation of model code of conduct is involved in lauding the bravery of our soldiers." PTI UZM UZM TDSTDS