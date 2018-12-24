AAP forms bodies to reach out to academic staff

/R New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday announced the formation of three frontal organisations to reach out to the teachers, non-teaching staff and researchers of Delhi's academic institutions. The move is aimed at spreading the AAP's wings in educational institutions like the Jawaharlal Nehru University and the Delhi University.Gopal Rai, the convener of the party's Delhi unit, announced the office-bearers of the Delhi Teachers Association (DTA), Delhi Non-Teaching Staff Association (DNSA) and the Delhi Researchers Association (DSA). These organisations will spread the message of the alternative politics espoused by the AAP, Rai added. PTI VITHMB