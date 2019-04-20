AAP gives unconditional support to LDF in Kerala

(Eds: Clubbing related stories ) New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party has extended unconditional support to all candidates of the Left Democratic Front in Kerala for the Lok Sabha elections, party leader Somnath Bharti said. CPI(M) leader Nilotpal Basu thanked the AAP for the support. "Our main aim is to remove the NDA and stop communal tension and polarisation done by them and in this direction, we are campaigning in different states. We thank the AAP for supporting us," he told reporters in a joint press conference with Bharti. Meanwhile, the AAP suspended its Kerala convener C R Neelakandan for allegedly announcing the party's support to the Congress in the southern state without any consultation with the party's political affairs committee.Bharti said Neelakandan held a press conference in Kerala and said the AAP supports the candidates of the Congress in the state. "That press conference was unauthorised and conducted without the knowledge or consultation of the Aam Aadmi Party. The AAP's political affairs committee has condemned his move and decided to suspend Neelakandan from the primary membership of the party," he said.AAP's New Delhi Lok Sabha candidate Brijesh Goyal hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent address at the Talkatora Stadium here, claiming that traders were extremely unhappy with Modi for not addressing their issues at the event. Modi on Friday addressed a thanksgiving convention at the Talkatora Stadiumorganised by traders supporting the BJP to express their "gratitude" for various measures promised in the party manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls. PTI UZM SRY