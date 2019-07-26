AAP government failed to strengthen medical facilities in Delhi: Vijender Gupta

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) The Delhi BJP on Friday accused the AAP government of "failing to strengthen medical facilities" in the national capital through polyclinics, dispensaries and mohalla clinics in the last four-and-a-half years.Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta claimed that despite a Rs 7,500-crore budget, health services in the city have not seen any expansion and it has shrunk instead."The Arvind Kejriwal government has failed miserably to build up and strengthen medical facilities through polyclinics, dispensaries and mohalla clinics in the last four-and-a-half years," the BJP leader said.The AAP government has failed to open even a single polyclinic during its rule, he alleged."A number of plots earmarked for setting up polyclinics remain vacant. The government has no shortage of funds but it lacks the will to expand medical services."It stopped giving funds to the civic bodies for health sector. This resulted in financial deprivation of the civic bodies and curtailing of its efforts to open new dispensaries and polyclinics," Gupta said.He also alleged that during Kejriwal's tenure as chief minister, only two new dispensaries have been opened."The government is planning to shut 50 dispensaries and open Aam Aadmi Clinics in them. It is overlooking the fact that a dispensary treats 300350 patients each day whereas a clinic attends to 100150 patients daily," Gupta claimed.Delhi government officials could not be immediately contacted for reaction. PTI SLB NSDNSD