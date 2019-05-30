AAP government has worked for the middle class as well: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Thursday said his government has also worked for the middle class, a remark which comes amid speculations that the AAP's support base has shrinked among such voters. He said the AAP government has also worked for the middle class although some people say that his dispensation has only worked for the poor. He said people from both the poor as well as middle class have benefitted from the "hard and honest" work done by the AAP government. The assertion by Kejriwal comes in the backdrop of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) humiliating defeat in Delhi at the hands of the BJP in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls.The party failed to win even a single seat in the national capital. The party was pushed to third spot on five Lok Sabha seats amid speculations that its support base has shrinked among the middle class voters."Some ppl say- AAP works only for poor, what has it done 4 middle class? See this. Pvt schools not allowed to increase fee, those who increased forced to refund. Now 24 hr power supply in Del, cheapest power in India, water reached thro pipelines in poor n middle class areas," Kejriwal tweeted.Kejriwal's tweets were prompted by a couple of twitter users who claimed that extra fee was charged by schools and their wards were returned. The AAP government has kept check on fee hike by private schools in Delhi asking them to return back any extra charges taken by them from parents of their students."I am glad that both poor as well as middle class people are benefitting from the hard and honest work of Delhi govt," he said in another tweet.Earlier, Kejriwal in an open letter to party workers had said the AAP was not able to explain to the people why they should vote for them in the Lok Sabha polls. The AAP is gearing up to regain power in Delhi. The government has stepped up efforts to complete its flagship schemes before the Assembly polls due in early 2020. A resurgent BJP and the Congress encouraged by its show in Lok Sabha polls, are gunning for the ruling party that won 67 of the 70 Assembly seats in 2015 elections. PTI VIT VIT TDSTDS