AAP govt empowers legislators to hold cultural events in constituencies

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) The AAP dispensation has empowered legislators to hold cultural events in their constituencies with government funds, a move aimed at providing more residents access to performances of artistes, an official said. Such events traditionally centred around Lutyens Delhi such as Mandi House area which houses several auditoriums. According to decisions taken at a recent meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, an MLA wanting to hold a cultural event will have to submit a proposal to the academy secretary concerned who will prepare an estimate and hand it over to him or her. An official said Rs 25 lakh each has been set aside for all 70 constituencies for holding cultural programmes annually. Once the estimate is prepared, the legislator will have to submit the request to the minister of art, culture and languages (ACL) department, currently headed by Sisodia. "For instance, if a legislator wants to organise a cultural programme belonging to the Sikh community in a particular area, he or she will have to approach the Punjabi Academy," an official said. "Once the proposal is submitted to the ACL minister, the department will check the availability of funds for the particular constituency and release the amount for such event," the official said. Holding of cultural programmes in constituencies will provide more access to residents to enjoy performance of various artistes, the official added. "As of now, most cultural events are held in Mandi House in Delhi due to which most residents are not able to enjoy performance of artists. Such events in constituencies will ensure easy access to residents." The AAP government has already launched a text message service to send alerts about arts and culture programmes organised or supported by it. Those who are interested in the service can give a missed call on 9323300300 for getting alerts about upcoming events. PTI BUN AAR