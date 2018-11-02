AAP govt 'failed' to provide corruption-free governance: Maken

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken lashed out at Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Friday, saying it had "failed" to provide corruption-free governance.Quoting the findings of two recent reports by Transparency International and Centre for Media Studies (CMS), Maken said 64 per cent Delhiites are caught in the trap of "corruption" under the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) regime."Corruption in Delhi jumped from 40 percent in 2016 to 64 percent in 2018," he said.The Congress leader claimed this upward trend continued despite corruption in Delhi Police and municipal corporations declining in recent years, as suggested by reports.Maken also attacked the AAP for not fulfilling its promise of bringing the Jan Lokpal Bill."The AAP, which, before coming to power, used to blow its trumpet by saying that it will bring the Jan Lokpal on assuming power, has forgotten it," he said.Maken said the Congress will fight against corruption in Delhi through various means, including RTI queries.No immediate reaction was available from the AAP. PTI VIT VIT DIVDIV