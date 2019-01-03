AAP govt 'hindering' development of Delhi: Udit Raj

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) BJP MP from Northwest Delhi constituency Udit Raj Thursday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of "hindering" development of Delhi by imposing conditions in Metro Phase IV project. Raj also alleged that the AAP-led Delhi government was not providing land for construction of road over bridges in his constituency. "Due to the imposition of new conditions in Delhi Metro Phase-IV, this project is going to be further delayed," he told reporters. The ruling AAP has in return alleged that the BJP at the Centre was "conspiring" to stop the project. PTI VIT SMN