AAP govt presents Rs 60,000 cr budget for 2019-20

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) The AAP government Tuesday presented a Rs 60,000 crore budget for 2019-20 in the Assembly and said it is "two times more" than the one presented in 2014-15. Presenting the budget, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said the budget has been dedicated to soldiers martyred in the Pulwama attack. The Delhi Assembly session began with a standing ovation to the the Indian Air Force for carrying out pre-dawn air strikes on terror camps inside Pakistani territory"The budget estimates for 2019-20 are pegged at Rs 60,000 crore which is two times more than the budget presented in 2014-15," Sisodia said. A 53,000 crore was presented last year. PTI SLB GJS VIT UZM UZM DVDV