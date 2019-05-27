AAP govt swings into action after LS poll drubbing, CM directs speeding up of flagship schemes

New Delhi, May 27(PTI) Stung by the dismal performance in the Lok Sabha polls, the AAP government swung into action just a day after the Model Code of Conduct was lifted, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal directing his ministers on Monday to speed up work on flagship schemes like Mohalla Clinic, procurement of buses and the CCTV project.Kejriwal met his ministerial colleagues including his deputy Manish Sisodia and received updates on various schemes and flagship programmes of the government that were on hold due to model code of conduct, a senior government official said.The bus procurement process is underway and standard-floor buses will start arriving with first batch of 50 expected to roll down next month, a senior transport department official said."Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot has also directed opening the bids for procurement of 1,000 low-floor air conditioned buses under the Cluster scheme of the Delhi Integrated Multi Modal System(DIMTS). The bids will open on May 29," he said.The review meeting by the CM was attended by Sisodia, Gahlot and other ministers Satyendar Jain, Imran Hussain and Rajendra Pal Gautam. The model code of conduct for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections came in force on March 10, when the poll schedule was announced, and was lifted on May 26, three days after the results were declared.Sisodia reviewed the work on the Signature Bridge that has already been opened for traffic, besides taking stock of development works in his Assembly constituency Patparganj."Visited #SignatureBridge at sunset today to review the construction of tourist point at the top of the pylon. Happy to see peak time traffic flowing seamlessly. With a capacity of 50-60 people, this point would surely be the best place to enjoy picturesque sunsets in Delhi," Sisodia tweeted later.The Deputy CM met officials of various departments for an update on projects in Patparganj area, including reconstruction of three major roads in Khichdipur and cleaning of sewers along the National Highway 24. The AAP won only one seat out of over 40 it contested in nine states and Union Territories.The poll results have came as a jolt to the party as it will face assembly elections in Delhi early next year.Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Gopal Rai has, however, dismissed suggestions that the LS poll results would have an impact on Delhi assembly elections slated for early next year, asserting that there is no alternative to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the national capital. PTI VIT VIT TIRTIR