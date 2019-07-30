AAP govt to bring bill to set up Delhi SC Commission

By Gaurav Saini /RNew Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party government is working on a draft bill to set up a Scheduled Castes (SC) Commission in Delhi to effectively redress the grievances of people from the community.At present, Dalits in the city move the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) for redressal of their grievances.Delhi's SC/ST Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam told PTI that the previous Congress government had initiated work to set up a commission for the SCs and prepared a draft bill, but it lacked intent."I read the previous draft bill and found that it was ineffective. It seemed a frivolous attempt and lacked intent. The files gathered dust and nothing happened. Now, we have prepared a fresh draft bill," he said.According to the draft bill, the commission will have five members."We have received comments from all departments concerned and a cabinet note has been prepared. We are hoping that it will be okayed by the cabinet soon," Gautam said.After the draft bill is prepared, it is sent to the law, planning and finance departments for recommendations and comments. Thereafter, it is sent to the cabinet for approval and later to the Centre.After incorporating the Centre's recommendations or suggestions in the bill, it is tabled in the assembly for passage.An official in the SC/ST department said Dalits in the city, who face discrimination or have any complaints against any official, approach the NCSC for redressal of their grievances."Everyday, a large number of cases of torture or discrimination against Dalits comes to the fore. The complainants approach the NCSC, which itself is overburdened with cases," he said."Therefore, it is even more important to have an SC Commission for Delhi like every other state," he added.The SC/ST department also receives such cases, but it does not have the mandate to take any action, the official said."The department's job is to formulate policies and oversee their implementation. The commission will have quasi-judicial powers. It will be able to summon anyone or direct officials concerned to take action in cases," he said. PTI GVS DIVDIV