AAP govt to float fresh tender for installing CCTV in buses

New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) The Delhi government will float fresh tender for equipping its buses with CCTV cameras, GPS and panic button, officials said Wednesday.The decision was taken by Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot during a meeting with officials on Wednesday, a senior official said.Two previous tenders in this regard have failed, he said."The specifications of the accessories were discussed in the meeting and it was decided that each bus will be provided with 10 panic buttons," he said.Emphasising on women safety in public transport buses, the AAP government plans to equip them with CCTV cameras, panic buttons and geo-positioning system connected with a control room for quick action in case of any untoward incident.