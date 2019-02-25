AAP govt's outcome budget driven by narrow political considerations: BJP

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) The Bharatiya Janta Party on Monday slammed the outcome budget presented by the Delhi government, saying it was "driven by narrow political considerations" and lacked transparency.Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday presented the outcome budget of the government in the Delhi Assembly. Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta said there was no impartial and independent assessment of an outside agency."The outcome budget of both the government and LG presented by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was driven by narrow political considerations. The entire exercise lacked trust, honesty and transparency," Gupta said.He said Sisodia "praised his own government out of half-cooked information provided by his own officers"."In the outcome budget of LG, he devalued and insulted the constitutional head of his own government out of political ill-will. His facts and figures and description of achievements and obstacles were coloured by his political narrow mindedness," Gupta added.The government selected its own output and outcome indicators, he alleged."The deputy CM overlooked the fact that a number of departments failed to spend even 20 per cent of the budget during the nine months of allocations, energy sector spent 0.82 per cent, tourism spent 0.7 per cent, food and civil supplies 13.89 per cent and housing 10.22 per cent. It shows the efficiency of the government which it sought to hide," he alleged.The ruling AAP in its outcome budget showcased the performance of different government departments and launched a tirade against the Lt Governor, accusing him of running a "circus of transfer and postings" and crippling governance. PTI SLB VIT KJ