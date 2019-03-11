AAP has accepted defeat in Delhi, deliberately triggering row over Ramzan: Vijay Goel

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) Union Minister Vijay Goel Monday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has already accepted its defeat in Delhi and that is why it is deliberately triggering a row over the Lok Sabha polls being held during Ramzan, a month during which Muslims fast.AAP leader Amanatullah Khan had tweeted Sunday that elections will be held in Delhi on May 12, when Muslims will be observing Ramzan. He had said that there will be less polling among Muslims and it will directly benefit the BJP."AAP has accepted its defeat in Delhi. AAP MLA Amantullah Khan spoke about Ramzan affecting elections. "Festivals are celebrated every day in India and in this country he is talking about such a thing. Ramzan to bas bahana hai, apni haar khud maan jana hai (Ramzan is just a excuse, they have accepted their defeat)," he said.The AAP has been giving advertisements every day about how projects have been initiated, Goel said."They are giving huge ads about projects being started now. In the last four-and-a-half-years they have not worked and people are also reading it. "They have not been working and they alleged that the Modi government is not allowing them to work," Goel said. PTI SLB SLB TDSTDS