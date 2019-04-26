AAP holds 'nukkad natak' to tell people about the importance of full statehood for Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party Friday organised a 'nukkad natak' to tell the people about the importance of full statehood for Delhi and urged them to vote for the party in the Lok Sabha elections. Senior party leader Gopal Rai said they want to convey through the 'nukkad natak' how full statehood would benefit the people of Delhi in different areas including education, employment and housing."Through the nukkad natak we also urged people to join together and cast a united vote against BJP and Congress," Rai said.The 'nukkad natak' was held outside the Rajiv Chowk metro station. PTI UZM UZM TDSTDS